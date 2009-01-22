Can Hollywood Save The Art Market?

Fine art is one of those fluffy things that typically gets cut from personal budgets during recessions. That’s really bad news for the people who profit off of art sales. Both Christie’s and Sotheby’s have laid off tons of employees recently. And even Dick Fuld had to sell his art collections for practically pennies of what they were worth.



Maybe it’s time for auction houses to go modern (but not as far modern as a gratuitously nude photo of Madonna). For instance, a movie-set portrait of Colin Firth as Pride & Prejudice‘ s Mr. Darcy, whom Firth played in a BBC mini-series has sold for over $16,900 at a Bonhams auction. Forget Van Gogh; just start selling movie memorabilia!

Times of London: A portrait of Firth as Mr Darcy, which hung in the character’s fictional mansion in the 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel, was finally auctioned for £12,000 at Bonhams today, double its estimated price.

Even before the sale began, the painting was subject to a number of advance bids, a spokesman for the London auction house said…

Julian Roup, a spokesman for Bonhams, said: “This painting sold for double its estimated value for the simple reason that the series so captured the heart of the viewing public, particularly the fairer sex.”

Well, there you have it. Who wants a silly old Rembrandt when you can have Mr. Darcy on your wall?!

