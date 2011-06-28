Will The G-20 Ever Find A Way To stabilise World Food Prices?

Photo: Flickr Doug Wilson

Under French President Nicolas Sarkozy’s leadership, the G-20 has made addressing food-price volatility a top priority this year, with member states’ agriculture ministers meeting recently in Paris to come up with solutions.Small wonder: World food prices reached a record high earlier in the year, recalling a similar price spike in 2008.



Consumers are hurting worldwide, especially the poor, for whom food takes a major bite out of household budgets. Popular discontent over food prices has fuelled political instability in some countries, most notably in Egypt and Tunisia. Even agricultural producers would prefer some price stability over the wild ups and downs of the last five years.

