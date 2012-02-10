Can Facebook Get China Back?

Facebook has been banned in China for about three years now but it will likely make an effort to take advantage of the half a billion Chinese Internet users this year.



The social network will become a publicly traded company in May on its road to world domination, and China is undoubtedly on Mark Zuckerberg’s mind, says David Kirkpatrick, author of “The Facebook Effect.”

But Facebook will likely have to make some sacrifices to re-enter the highly regulated Internet space in China. The platform was a key factor in the Arab Spring Movement that sparked regime changes in the Arab world, and such power of mass organisation makes the Chinese leaders nervous.

Facebook has cooperated with the Chinese government in the past shutting down the account of a Chinese blogger under the pretext that he was not posting under his real name. But how far will Facebook bend to accommodate the Chinese regulations to re-enter the market?

Even if Facebook finds its way back east, growing competition from local social networks such as RenRen would be hard to shake.

Watch the Reuters report below.



