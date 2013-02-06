Can Facebook Break Our Google Habit?

Social Media Insights is a new daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



With Facebook’s widely covered announcement this past week of the introduction of Graph Search, many are asking whether or not this new brand of search has the ability to both gain traction among users and disrupt the current “Google habit.” Habits are hard to break. Online habits are no different. That hardwired habit is an influential source of Google’s search-related staying power. Google’s value proposition is utility. The next layer of utility in search extends beyond information to incorporating social elements. With Graph Search, Facebook begins with a very strong social signal but less utility from a pure informational standpoint. Google is like brushing your teeth. Similarly, people who visit Facebook do it very frequently. Ultimately, a new search habit will only arise if Graph Search can deliver at the intersection of high utility and high frequency. The upper right quadrant is certainly something to drive for, and it will require greater emphasis on the utility dimension if Facebook hopes to leverage its strength on the frequency dimension. Read >>Why A Social Media Policy Is Important For Your Business (Acquire Social Fans)

We all saw what happened to HMV last week. As events highlighted recently in the media have shown, unguided or irresponsible social media usage can have vast ramifications for organisations that do not have effective policies in place. A social media policy can be an organisation’s first line of defence in mitigating risk for both the employer and the employee. A well-written social media policy can:

Provide employees with guidelines for communicating

Provide clarity around the organisation’s values and culture

Set expectations beginning at the point of employee induction

Allow the company to allocate the responsibility for content control and approval

Reduce lost time and productivity spent dealing with unauthorised usage

Reduce risk and legal exposure for the business

By providing clear guidelines and parameters to your employees, you will be able to ensure that your organisation’s brand is enhanced and that your reputation is not inadvertently damaged by comments placed online by an employee. Read >>

A new study, Coming and Going On Facebook, from the Pew Internet & American Life Project found that 61 per cent of Facebook users have taken a “voluntary break” from the service for several weeks or more, and 20 per cent of the online adults who don’t use Facebook said they did once but quit.

Other important findings are that 27 per cent of Facebook users say they plan to spend less time using the service in the coming year while only 3 per cent say they plan to spend more time. Read >>

Business that isn’t utilising social media is a business that is doomed. The problem is not that businesses aren’t getting on board the bus. The problem is most can’t find a good seat and don’t even know where the bus is going. Here are a few things that your business really stinks at when it comes to the new way of marketing:

You talk way too much You use it when you feel like it You don’t know which social media sites to use You’re hoping instead of measuring You’re not using Google+

Get with the program. Read >>

The latest findings from Technorati Media’s 2013 Digital Influence Report suggest that for everything the media spends across social platforms, the most desired influencers aren’t being reached. Only 11 per cent of corporate social media budgets are devoted to advertising on blogs and influencer sites. But fully 86 per cent of the influencers these corporate brands are trying to reach are using blogs as their primary publishing platform.

So what’s the reason for the disconnect? The report suggests that brand marketers are using comScore/Nielsen to identify influencers, but given their niche and size, a lot of influencers are underrepresented in such metric services. Read >>

It’s all about becoming a valuable resource. When you can dig up great articles your audience is interested in you’ll become more respected and your content will be widely shared. Here’s where to find valuable content:

Watch larger news sites Watch news aggregators Pay attention to popular posts Have go-to sources to share Use Google Reader and Google Alerts Look for funny posts Create your own images Monitor your stats

Hopefully this gives you a running start to find valuable content that your audience will love and engage with. Read >>

Check out key measurements and metrics when it comes to your social media. Read >>

