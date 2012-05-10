Can Etsy Make The Most Of It's ‘eBay Moment’?

The online retail world is experiencing a bit of deja vu.



In 2000, there was eBay’s so-called “Million Auction March,” in which some influential eBay sellers tried to redirect a million auctions from the popular retailer to hundreds of competing auction sites. Fast forward to 2012. On Thursday, thousands of Etsy members are planning their own protest. The issue: Some indie sellers believe that resellers and collectives that outsource production are managing to infiltrate Etsy, despite the site’s commitment to be a marketplace for people who actually create the crafts.

