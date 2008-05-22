Can Disqus And Profy Set Bloggers Free?

I am in Blogger jail right now.

And the capital “b” in Blogger was intentional — because I’m talking about Google’s blogging platform.

I feel like I am in jail because I want total blogging platform portability, and Google locks me in. I want a product that will allow me to suck in everything I have written in Blogger into an independent database. And I want that for my comments as well. Then I want that database to be able to save my blog universe to Typepad, or WordPress, or whatever. The good news: I may get this sooner than later.

Step one: Freeing my comments. Disqus is an interesting commenting system that allows you to provide much more full featured threaded discussions in place of the default commenting system on standard blogs. Disqus is particularly interesting to me because their commenting system is totally disconnected from any specific blogging platform. So your comments are not in WordPress jail, or Blogger jail or whatever. You can take your blog to another platform and your comments can come with you.

There are problems with Disqus: If people search for a word that is in your comments, those page views will go to the Disqus web site and not to yours. That’s good for Disqus and bad for me, but I’ve heard that they are going to fix that. I also need them to let me suck all of the old comments that people have made directly on my blog into Disqus. If they can pull that off, I’m in.

Step two: Make it easy to move my articles to any platform I want. There are decent tools for moving from Blogger to WordPress, and for other individual platform switches, like TypePad to Movable Type. But this is, for me, only half a strategy. I’m much more interested in solutions like Profy, a blogging platform that lets you produce your blog there, but export it to other blogging platforms.

When twittering with Cyndy Aleo-Carreira, Profy’s blog spokesperson, I asked her whether they were going to be able to go in the other direction — and actually suck blogs into Profy. She wouldn’t make any promises, but made it seem like a possibility.

If Profy did go ahead with that, I think it would radically change the blogging landscape, and make things much more competitive. And it would really make me feel like I own my blog, not Google.



SAI Contributor Hank Williams is a New York-based entrepreneur. He writes Why Does Everything Suck? Exploring the tech marketplace from 10,000 feet.

