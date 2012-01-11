Does Classical Music Really Help You Concentrate?

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Students who heard Bach or Mozart during a lecture scored much higher when tested on the material.Via Miller-McCune:



As every teacher knows, it is one thing to impart information; it’s quite another for students to absorb it, process it, and be able to regurgitate it.

New research suggests educators can help this to occur by turning to some old friends: Beethoven, Bach, and Tchaikovsky.

And:

For one group, the lecture was accompanied by a series of familiar classical pieces, including excerpts from Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker and Bach’s Third Brandenburg Concerto. The other group heard the lecture with no background music.

Within 15 minutes of hearing the lecture, all the students took a multiple-choice quiz featuring questions based on the lecture material. The results: the students who heard the music-enhanced lecture scored significantly higher on the quiz than those who heard the music-free version.

Follow me on Twitter here or get updates via email here.

Related posts:

What kind of music makes us spend the most in restaurants?

Are intelligent people more likely to enjoy classical music?

What does the music you like say about your personality?

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.