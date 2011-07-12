Can Cell Phones, Text Messaging and Car Dancing kill you?

Distracted Driving is a big problem no matter where you live. Gone are the days where putting on lipstick or AM channel surfing are our only choices of distractions. Today we have text messaging, Facebook updates, poking and more. Many states have introduced distracted driving laws but its still human nature to ignore many of these laws and only hide the phone when a police cruiser is nearby.



Did you know that over 300,000 car accidents are caused annually by distracted driving?

Drivers aged between 30 and 39 are 50% higher to be involved in a car accident from distracted driving than a teenager?

Almost 1,000 people a year are killed by a cell phone distraction

Using a cell phone is the distraction equivalent of having a 0.8% blood alcohol level, which is the level of a DUI charge in most states

Read the infographic below to learn more about the effects of distracted driving – it might just save your life.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.