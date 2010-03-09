Can California Actually Go Bankrupt? Yes, And Here's How

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Big thanks to Slate for answering a question that’s certainly on the mind of a lot of folks: can California actually go bankrupt?Long story short: Yes.



Here’s the nut of how it works.

Say the state can’t make its debt payments, and no one will lend it any more money. In that case, the federal government can step in and put the state into receivership. This would involve the assignment of an accountant to manage the state’s debt, overseen by a judge. It would be a lot like bankruptcy, except instead of following a structured set of steps—informing creditors, appointing creditors’ committees, a 120-day window to file a plan, etc.—a receiver has the authority to force creditors to renegotiate loans in a speedy fashion. However, the accountant in charge would not have the power to make decisions about the state’s budget, such as which programs needed to be cut and which taxes had to be raised. (No state has ever gone into receivership.)

