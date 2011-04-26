Can Boeing Really Fight The US Government?

Washington State has been a “base” state for Democratic presidential campaigns since 1988. South Carolina has been a “base” state for Republican presidential campaigns since 1980.



When Boeing announced that it would be moving part of its 787 manufacturing capability from Washington State to South Carolina, it was only a matter of time before the Obama Administration would retaliate.

It wasn’t a long wait. The National labour Relations Board last week filed a complaint against Boeing, saying that its decision to build a manufacturing facility in South Carolina amounted to unfair bargaining with its labour unions. Everyone denied that politics were involved, an assertion believed by exactly no one.

Ordinarily, a company like Boeing would fight this kind of political interference with every lawyer on its payroll. But Boeing has other “arrangements” with the Federal government generally and the Department of defence specifically. Among these arrangements is $15 billion worth of loan guarantees from the Export-Import Bank.

In for a penny, in for a pound. Look for Boeing to cave.

