Can Bob Nardelli Go Away Now?

Bob Nardelli didn’t cause Chrysler to go belly-up, but he didn’t do much to help steady the ship either as it rolls into bankruptcy. After what could be seen as a horrific–yet personally lucrative–tenure at Home Depot (check out the stock chart of Home Depot during his tenure vs. Lowe’s over the same period), is it time for Corporate America to leave Nardelli on the beach for while?

