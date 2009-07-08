Quick, Name Three AOL Products

His 100-day walkabout isn’t over yet, but as far as we can tell, new AOL CEO Tim Armstrong’s plan to turn around the company is three-pronged.



There will be a focus on creating content and bulking up the MediaGlow blogroll.

There will be a “Googlization” of the ad network, which will add a self-service option and begin to focus on serving many customers instead of a few big-spending ones.

And, to quote Tim himself, AOL will “deliver new and innovative products and services.”

That third bullet point is a question mark for us.

Madison Avenue knows and trusts Ad.com (or Platform A or whatever it’s branded these days), and we’ve explained how AOL will grow its media business, but the only AOL products we’re familiar with are AIM and MapQuest.

It should be said that AOL seems to be doing well with those two. We love the AIM iPhone app. On the desktop, AOL has finally integrated AIM with third-party sites like Twitter and Facebook. MapQuest got its own iPhone app in mid-June.

But other than those two services, what’s out there?

A quick look at AOL’s own listing of brands and services reveals very many colourful brand logos we are not more than hazily familiar with.

Maybe we’re ignorant, but have you heard of the following?

Truveo — a video search engine, right?

When — What?

Tunome — Tuno Me? Tu No Me? Huh?

Digital City — Got nothing.

Social Thing — This went into AIM Lifestream

Yedda — Yadda Yadda Yadda

Goowy — Ew.

Safety Clicks — ?

Someone please explain why any of these brands should have a future at AOL. Do it in the comments below or email us at [email protected]

