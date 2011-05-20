Can Any One Of These People Beat President Obama?

We thought we’d update our “cheat seat” on the 2012 GOP presidential candidates. The cast of characters has changed a bit. The race is more wide-open now that former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee has withdrawn from the race.
Someone has to win. Here’s where we think each of the candidates stands right now.
Good News: Fund-raising in high gear, took a stand on the 'individual mandate,' leading in the polls, running a disciplined campaign, continued strength in New Hampshire and Florida.
Bad News: Took what a lot of Republican primary voters thought was the wrong stand on the 'individual mandate.' Continues to have no success connecting with socially conservative base voters.
Present Position: Front-runner!
What He Must Do: Raise more money.
Good News: loveable Huckabee is out. That gives her a clear shot in Iowa.
Bad News: Bitch Bachmann is running.
Present Position: Running second.
What She Must Do: Raise her game.
Good News: He's still alive.
Bad News: The week from hell.
Present Position: Third.
What He Must Do: Develop '10 Reasons Why Newt Is The One' and then stick to it like ugly on a frog.
Good News: Newt had a horrible week.
Bad News: Paul talked himself out of contention the week before.
Present Position: Dead as a doornail.
What He Must Do: Become the undead.
Good News: loveable Huckabee out of the race, opening up Iowa.
Bad News: Bitch Palin is back, at least for the time being.
Present Position: Dead on arrival.
What She Must Do: Elbow Palin out of the way.
Good News: Establishment begging him to run. Political and financial support on call. Huckabee exit makes Iowa at least possible.
Bad News: Family unenthusiastic. Oppo researchers lining up to smear wife. Romney fund-raising scary.
Present Position: Long-shot.
What He Must Do: Get going.
Good News: Survived loser GOP debate. Huckabee departure makes Iowa more possible. Weak field still makes him viable, barely.
Bad News: Dumb interview with Time magazine.
Present Position: Long shot.
What He Must Do: Say something smart..
Good News: Can't think of any.
Bad News: Remarks that McCain didn't understand 'enhanced interrogation' possibly the stupidest yet of the campaign.
Present Position: Long, long shot.
What He Must Do: Stop saying stupid things.
Good News: 'Exploratory' phase of campaign going well. Well-received in South Carolina. Campaign to be based in Orlando. favourable press coverage. Weak field makes him look better. Strong campaign team.
Bad News: Obama's favourite Republican.
Present Position: Long shot, but moving up the charts.
What He Must Do: Keep it up.
Good News: Willie Nelson endorsed him.
Bad News: No one has any idea who he is and no one is going to vote for him.
Present Position: Dead as a doornail.
What He Must Do: Endorse someone else.
Good News: Everyone is telling him he's doing great, he's the dark horse.
Bad News: Everyone's lying.
Present Position: Longest long shot.
What He Must Do: Show up for every debate.
Good News: Iowa is wide open, with Huckabee out. The moment he's been waiting for since 2004 is now upon him. He can run!
Bad News: Iowans aren't keen on Texans. Texas Republicans ready to dish.
Present Position: Dark horse.
What He Must Do: Win Iowa.
Dropped out of the race.
His endorsement will be helpful to someone.
He will not endorse Romney.
