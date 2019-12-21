Android phones can't FaceTime with iPhones, but you can easily video chat in 3 other ways

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider While your Android phone can’t FaceTime with an iPhone, you can video chat using these apps.

Android phones can’t FaceTime with iPhones, but there are a number of video-chat alternatives that work just as well on your mobile device.

We recommend installing Skype, Facebook Messenger, or Google Duo for simple and reliable Android-to-iPhone video calling.

Apple didn’t invent video calling when it introduced FaceTime for the iPhone in 2010, but sometimes it seems that way.

The video-calling service, which works over Wi-Fi and cellular data, is a reliable way to have video chats between iOS users – and if you’re an iPhone user, it can sometimes feel ubiquitous.

Unfortunately, it is restricted to the community of iOS users. There is no FaceTime app for Android phones, and there is no way to FaceTime with an Android user.

Apple doesn’t have a monopoly on video chat, and FaceTime is just one way to do it. If you need to have a video chat that includes both iOS and Android users, there are a number of cross-platform apps that you can use to do that.

Here are some of the most common and dependable video chat apps you can use:

Skype. This Microsoft-owned video chat app is used for both business and personal calls. Install Skype on Android from the Google Play store and Skype for the iPhone from the App Store.

Shutterstock You can video chat between Android phones and iPhones with Skype.

Facebook Messenger. Since most people already use Facebook, the Messenger app is a convenient way to video chat. Install Facebook Messenger on Android from the Google Play store and Facebook Messenger for the iPhone from the App Store.

Shutterstock Since most people already have Facebook Messenger, this app is an easy way to video chat across platforms.

Google Duo. Google’s video chat app is an easier alternative to the older and more complicated Google Hangouts. Install Google Duo on Android from the Google Play store and Google Duo for the iPhone from the App Store.

