Can America Resolve its Major Problems?

Here is a list of major problems in America that we need to solve.
- Excessive private debt issues, which is very slowly being solved by paying off a little bit at a time. But note: very slowly.
- Increasing high school drop outs due to lack of job encouragement in the economy, meanwhile real inflation (not those governmental numbers) remains high.
- Decaying infrastructure.
- Excessive public debt that will not be solved in the foreseeable future.
- Unfunded tax cuts, unfunded pension liabilities, unfunded Medicare. In other words, the government is going broke.
- Increasing gap between the rich and the poor. Social instability.
- Embracement of wishful thinking “this time is different, the fed will solve our problems, etc.”
- An idiot class of politicians.
