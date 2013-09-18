University Removes 500-Pound Pendulum From Campus After Students Keep Imitating Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball' Video

A giant public art pendulum on the Grand Valley State University campus has been removed after too many students attempted to replicate Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” music video, Total Frat Move reports.

In the “Wrecking Ball” video, Cyrus swings across the screen nude while riding a wrecking ball, which looks strikingly similar to the one formerly at GVSU. Over the last week, GVSU students have been sharing their “Wrecking Ball” tributes over several social media sites — including some done while nude.

A student-run GVSU Twitter account quotes a dean saying, “the ball has been taken down due to the safety hazard of people riding on it.”

The pendulum was designed by acclaimed large-scale sculptor Dale Eldred, and had been a part of GVSU’s large public art collection for 40 years. According to the blog Midwest Guest, “The 500-pound pendulum’s movement causes its sharp point to etch designs in the sand below it.”

Here are some of the best GVSU “Wrecking Ball” tributes (all relatively SFW):

@Grand_Valley17 miley decided her future in singing was gonna hit rock bottom!! So she decided to come to #gvsu pic.twitter.com/084achGY2S

— Alex Blackburn (@ablackturtle22) September 13, 2013

Removing a 500 pound pendulum does not look like an easy task:

Grand Valley State University wrecking ball taken down because too many naked @MileyCyrus reenactments. #proud pic.twitter.com/VhocbqeAhn

— Joseph (@Joseph_Monahan) September 17, 2013

For reference, here’s Cyrus’ original video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.