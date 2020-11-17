Aussie travel platform Camplify is having its biggest year on record. This is how the 'Airbnb for caravans' works.

Image: Camplify

Domestic holidays are the only option for Australians right now, thanks to the COIVD-19 pandemic.

Over 65,000 Aussies are expected to spend the Christmas break in a camper van on caravan, according to research by travel platform Camplify.

Camplify has recorded a consecutive record-breaking few months thanks to the easing of restrictions.

I tested the service to see how it all works.

With international travel still off the cards, plenty of Australians are forced to look to their own backyard for their next holiday.

And while COVID-19 restrictions have seen a huge impact on the travel industry at large, camper van travel platform Camplify has been reaping benefits from the surging interest in local tourism.

Dubbed the ‘Airbnb for caravans and camper vans’, the company – which was founded in Newcastle by Justin Hales and has since expanded to the UK, Spain and New Zealand – has recorded its biggest booking numbers ever in the past few months, including a 125% rise in camping holidays over winter alone.

With summer just around the corner and travel options scarce for the Christmas break, Camplify showed me how the experience works ahead of the peak season.

You can choose between camper vans, motorhomes and caravans all across Australia

Even though booking is the hardest part (there are over 4,000 camper vans, motorhomes and caravans to choose from), the Camplify website is easy to navigate and user-friendly.

You can choose between camper options from every state and territory of Australia. If you have a specific location in mind that you want to start your travels from, you can enter it directly on the home page.

You can also filter based on things like whether the vehicle has a shower and toilet, wheelchair access, whether it’s automatic or manual, and the price range you’re willing to fork out.

Pick-up and drop-off options are both available

If you know exactly what you’re after, there’s also the opportunity to choose for families, couples, pets, luxury campers or whether or not the provider is able to drop off at a certain location.

Depending on which vehicle you choose, you can either pick up from a certain location, or simply choose a location for a drop off spot (within a range specified by the owner of the vehicle) – if, for example, you’ll be arriving late at a caravan park.

I personally don’t have a tow bar on my car and have never driven anything bigger than a Toyota Corolla, so I opted for a camper van to be dropped off at Shoalhaven Heads’ Holiday Haven on NSW’s South Coast.

Booking requires a secure login and approval system

To book a van, camper van or motorhome, you’ll need to create a Camplify account, which is easy enough. Once you’ve decided on the motor accommodation you want, you’ll have to request approval from the owner, which you’ll be notified about via the platform and email. Some responses are instantaneous, others can be a wait of up to 24 hours.

Each owner has different cancellation policies (Flexible, Moderate and Strict) specified on their booking page, so be sure to check that before committing. Each policy level comes includes a ‘Government Restriction’ policy so that customers can rest easy during the inconsistencies of COVID-19.

There are also payment options depending on how soon your holiday is. If you’re booking outside of 30 days from the departure date, a 25% deposit is required to secure the booking, with the remainder charged at the 30-day mark. Inside of 30 days, 100% payment is required to secure the booking.

It can take the hassle out of preparing and organising for a trip

For my experience, I chose camper van The Mazzy. Everything needed for a comfortable stay was there upon arrival, including towels, camping chairs, games, cutlery, cleaning products and even toiletries – a treat for those who would usually put the concept of camping in the too hard basket.

It delivered the entire camping experience without the pain of pulling it all together, which is a rare feat unless you pay an ungodly amount for a glamping retreat that more often than not doesn’t really hold the sentiment of real camping.

For other camper van and caravan options, all of the inclusions will be specified on the van’s profile before booking so you know exactly what you do, and don’t, have to pack.

The other huge difference to camping is that you can actually unpack for your stay, rather than pulling stuff out of your duffel or car every time you want to get changed. The Mazzy campervan came with a sufficient amount of storage – in the walls, under the beds, above the windows – so that I was able to actually feel at home.

What really made it stand out, however, was the attention to detail in every inclusion. From the ‘Good Vibes Only’ doormat to the bar glasses and backstory found in the van’s information booklet – the van is a dedication to the owner’s late mother, who loved camping – really personalised the experience and set it aside from other accommodation options.

The bottom line

Whether you’re wanting a quick few nights away or are looking to do more of a round-trip around your state (or beyond, if government restrictions allow), Camplify is a good option for your next break.

There are a bunch of things you need to keep in mind, like additional costs and availabilities for camp grounds, petrol and where you’re legally allowed to park overnight. Unlike some camper van rentals, you’ll generally have to do a round trip and return the vehicle back to where you started.

Proximity to toilets and showers is another big one, as well as how these homes deal with wind, especially if you’re close to the water. It can also affect your WiFi if you’ve chosen to work remotely – I dropped in and out of connection multiple times during my stay, which is something to keep in mind should you have any big meetings.

But, all in all, it’s an elevated alternative to camping, and probably something you’ve always wanted to do but never got around to.

Just remember that things can naturally get a bit close for comfort in these styles of accommodation, so ensure you keep this in mind before inviting someone along for the ride.

