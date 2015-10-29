Why one man is already camping out at Best Buy for Black Friday

This Florida man is spending more than a month in Best Buy’s parking lot — but not simply because he wants deals on electronics.

Instead, Kevin Sutton is spending 33 days outside of an Orlando, Fla. Best Buy to raise awareness and funds to assist the homeless.

The local radio host and director of a fatherhood program began his stint living in a tent on Sunday, accepting donations of canned food, toiletries, and funds for the homeless in his community.

“They did a report just recently that 13,000 children are living homeless [in Central Florida.] They get a lot of assistance at schools… but what happens when they go home?” Sutton says of the motivation behind the campout in a video posted to his GoFundMe page, where he hopes to raise $US10,000.



Sutton says donations will go to Love Pantry, a Central Florida initiative dedicated to providing food to students in need, as well as the program he directs, Boot Camp for Dads.

Last year Sutton camped outside of Best Buy for 15 days, an effort that he says raised three tons of food for Catholic Charities.

If Sutton makes it 33 days without sleeping in a proper bed or taking a shower, he does have one slightly selfish wish. According to News 6, in addition to raising awareness for homelessness, he plans to buy a television at Best Buy on Black Friday.

NOW WATCH: Best Buy is using a robot that could change the way we shop forever



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.