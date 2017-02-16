A 25-year-old spent $325 turning his truck into a camper van to travel across the US

Courtesy John Charles Putrino The whole unit cost $AUD325 to build.

The INSIDER Summary:

• John Charles Putrino built a bed and storage unit into the back of his truck.

• He’s driving to national parks across the US.

• It took some getting used to, but he enjoys the solitude of low-maintenance travel.



John Charles Putrino wanted to keep his cross-country trip simple.

Instead of investing in a pricey camper van to shuttle between national parks, he built a bed and storage unit into the back of his Dodge Ram 1500 truck for just $AUD325. Instead of equipping it with heating or electricity, he opted for thermal blankets, and instead of installing a kitchen of some sort he’s having dinners of garbanzo beans and olives straight out of the can.

The pleasures of his trip are simple, too. The tangible silence in being the only person for miles. The freedom that comes with carrying everything you need. And, of course, the solitude of the open road.

More from INSIDER:

This article originally appeared at INSIDER. Follow INSIDER on Facebook. Copyright 2017. Follow INSIDER on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.