I went on my first camper van trip. Here are 5 things I wish I’d packed and 3 items that wasted space in my bag.

I recently broadened my big city horizons and went on my very first camper van trip.

Unless you count a week of camp when I was 13, my experience sleeping in the great outdoors is slim to none. Camping has just never really appealed to me.

But when I heard The Hoxton hotels were launching Camp Hox — a 3-day road trip that combines nature with luxury — I knew I had to give it a chance.

The trip completely changed my perspective on road trips, van life, and appreciating my home state of California in a whole new way.

It also taught me a lot about packing. Here are five things I wish I had brought for my very first camper van trip, and three things that — in hindsight — I can’t believe made it into my bag.