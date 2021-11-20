I’m a city girl who experienced van life for the first time. Here are 12 things that surprised me most.

- I have almost zero prior camping experience, but recently went on my very first camper van trip.
- I spent three days traveling the California coast, stopping in Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez, and Paso Robles.
- I was shocked by how comfortable the van was, and the experience taught me so much about van life.
My $US1,200 ($AU1,653) “California Coast” trip took me from Los Angeles to Paso Robles and finished with a one-night stay back at The Hoxton in downtown LA.
With almost zero prior camping experience, and after spending the last 10 years in big cities, I knew I was in for an adventure. My time at “Camp Hox” — which you can read all about here — taught me so much about van life, road trips, hidden gems, and the beauty of the great outdoors.
Here are 12 things that surprised me most about the experience.
So when my friend Kristen and I walked out of The Hoxton in downtown LA to see our home for the next three days, I was shocked to find that our van was fairly average-sized.
And the Cabana van, which Hoxton partnered with for its California trips, is actually barely bigger than a standard SUV. It measures nearly 20 feet (6.10m) in width and 10 feet (3.05m) in height. That means it can fit into any standard parking space, which proved very helpful on a road trip with a lot of sightseeing breaks.
Kristen, who was flying to LA from San Francisco, admitted that she was doing the same. But, to our surprise, it wasn’t an issue at all. Our van featured two pull-out drawers in a closet that could easily fit two standard-sized suitcases, plus a whole “gear garage” under the bed that was clearly designed to fit plenty of large items.
I stored my luggage there instead and loved that I had a separate place to put my bag so Kristen and I weren’t on top of each other when we were trying to get ready in the mornings — an experience I’ve had many times with friends and strangers in cramped hostels.
There was also a hidden chair that pulled out from under the sink, while the passenger seat had swiveling capabilities, creating an entire dining space inside the van that you’d never expect at first glance.
I thought these clever storage hacks were such a smart way to save space in the camper van — which you can find a full tour of here — without sacrificing comfort.
Unlike bigger vans, our Cabana didn’t feel like it was wobbling every time the wind changed directions. And Kristen said she felt relaxed driving it for hours at a time, and on different types of terrain.
The “camper queen” size meant it had the width of a regular queen-size mattress, so there was plenty of space. And the four super-soft pillows, plus a plush comforter and knit blanket on top, made the entire bed really cozy. I could’ve easily slept on it for weeks and been happy.
I also appreciated that, since the toilet had a five-gallon capacity, we didn’t have to worry about maintenance. I’m not quite ready for that van life experience yet!
But it was obvious to me that the Camp Hox itinerary was created with the help of locals. I’m already planning my next visit to La Super-Rica Taqueria in Santa Barbara, and I loved that one of the stops was Finley Farms Honors Stand, a small market on the side of the road filled with fresh produce in Santa Ynez.
And I loved the small but charming wine country, especially Tin City. The industrial park features more than 20 wineries within walking distance from each other, highlighting small and independent winemakers offering tastings at just $US20 ($AU28) per person.
It’s such a fun and affordable way to sample and learn about different grapes and blends, and from people who are more than happy to sit down and explain why you should give orange wine a chance.
“It’s like sorority row, but with wineries,” Kristen marveled as we walked around before our first tasting appointment.
We also checked out Brown Butter Cookie Company, a local favorite that my New York friends couldn’t get enough of when I brought back bags of cookies as gifts during a recent visit.
But getting to watch the California terrain change from the window of our van as we passed through the beaches of Santa Barbara and Malibu to the beautiful farmlands and vineyards in Santa Ynez and Paso Robles was breathtaking. I loved waking up in the mornings on Windrose Farm and feeding apples to the horses near our campsite before making big scrambles with fresh veggies and eggs.
And getting to sit under the stars for hours and actually watch them sparkle? That’s not something you get to see in any big city.