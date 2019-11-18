'Ivan' is a luxury tiny home on wheels built in a decommissioned ambulance

A British couple living in New Zealand decided to turn a decommissioned ambulance into a tiny home on wheels so they could bring their dog on campervan trips around the country.

The couple spent $US48,000 on the entire project, which was built mostly by the husband.

The van, nicknamed “Ivan,” is now for rent.

Two British expatriates living in New Zealand turned a decommissioned ambulance into a tiny home on wheels named “Ivan” so they could bring their dog on trips with them.

Leanne Edwards, an organizational change consultant, and her husband Dan, a contracts manager, decided to move to New Zealand 20 years ago as tourists and never left the country, travelling around in various rented camper vans. However, the couple hated leaving behind Colin, their miniature schnauzer.

Colin inspired the Edwards to invest in their own campervan because they hated leaving their dog behind. Dan, a self-taught woodsmith with an electrician’s qualification, completed most of the project, which cost the family a total of about $US48,000.

The Edwards were looking for campervan inspiration when then stumbled upon Quirky Campers, a UK-based family business that has rented out handmade, bespoke campers since 2010. The couple decided to open a franchise in New Zealand to allows Kiwis “the chance to hire something outside of the standard factory-fit motorhomes and campervans so ubiquitous in the country,” according to the company’s prepared statement.

“The Department of Conservation here (in New Zealand) does an awesome job of protecting the most beautiful spots and only making them accessible to those willing to experience them ‘basically,'” Leanne said in a statement. “So this place is made for campers.”

Ivan is now for rent on the Quirky Campers New Zealand website.

Keep scrolling to see the interior of this dog-friendly “campbulance”:

Quirky Campers claims the Toyota HiAce model van is the usual backpackers’ campervan choice.

However, instead of going with that chassis, the couple settled on a decommissioned Fiat ambulance that would give them the space for a luxury camper, according to Quirky Campers.

“Over the 10 years we’ve been here we’ve travelled extensively around the country in various ways, but our pick is campervanning,” Leanne said in a statement.

Quirky Campers claims Ivan is a “true luxury bach on wheels,” using a New Zealand term for a small weekend cottage.

Ivan was built on a 2006 Fiat Ducato.

The van is 6.2 meters, about 20.3 feet…

…and can sit and sleep two people.

The bench seats convert into a double bed.

Quirky Campers claims it’s a “boutique hotel room on wheels.”

Ivan is self-contained, which means it can fully function without outside sources, such as an external water tank, according to Motorhome Republic.

Self-contained New Zealand campervans need to go through a certification process in order to be billed as such.

Ivan is a “modern twist on a classic wooden camper van interior,” according to its makers.

Raw-edged elm decorates the interior.

The kitchen includes a three-burner stove and gas oven.

It also has a small fridge and freezer.

There’s also room for a magnetic spice rack.

The solar panel on the roof that provides energy to the battery.

Ivan also includes a portable toilet….

…and a wood-burner in between the kitchen and bed.

There’s also additional storage spaces and drawers throughout the campbulance.

Guests who are renting the van can also add a gas-heated portable outdoor shower and ensuite shower tent for an extra $US35 each.

