Whole Foods will insure your Thanksgiving turkey. Campbell's has now offered to insure your sides, too — if you live in Manhattan.

Campbell’s Soup Company is offering Thanksgiving “Dinner Insurance” to Manhattan residents.

If their sides don’t turn out as planned, customers can get “gourmet” replacements for free from Campbell’s.

After buying Campbell’s products on Instacart, shoppers can sign up for the insurance on Campbell’s website.

Last week, Whole Foods launched a similar offer for Thanksgiving turkey.

Last week, Whole Foods unveiled its “Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan.” The retailer is offering a $US35 gift card to the first 1,000 people who submit a claim for a turkey cooking mishap.

But the sides are being overlooked, according to Campbell’s Soup Company.

The brand is stepping in to offer its own version of the Thanksgiving dinner insurance â€” but it’s only available for Manhattan residents.

After purchasing Campbell’s products on Instacart to use in making their Thanksgiving sides with, shoppers can then visit the Campbell’s website to register for the brand’s free “Dinner Insurance.”

Campbell’s Pepperidge Farm Savoury Stuffing

If a dish doesn’t turn out as planned, customers can simply submit a claim by uploading a photo of the culinary disaster. They will then receive a replacement “gourmet dish” delivered to their door.

Sides on offer include sage stuffing, baked brie, mashed potatoes, and green bean casserole.

Manhattan residents can submit their claims between 12 and 5 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day for same-day replacement deliveries.



People are spending Thanksgiving differently to usual as states are increasingly telling people to stay at home and not mingle with other households because of rising COVID-19 cases.

Almost two-thirds of Americans are celebrating Thanksgiving at home, research by Campbell’s found, but 1 in 5 will be first-time hosts.

