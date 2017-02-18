Campbell is sinking after sales fall more than expected

Campbell Soup Company is down 6.16% at $US58.70 a share on Friday morning after reporting quarterly sales and profit that missed analysts’ expectations.

The soup maker saw the biggest sales drop in the fresh food business, which the company rolled out to keep up with demand for healthier foods.

Here are the key numbers:

Profit of $US101 million, or 33 cents a share, down from $US265 million, or 85 cents, a year earlier

Excluding impairment charges related to the Campbell fresh and carrot businesses, earnings rose to 91 cents from 87 cents

Revenue dropped 1.4% to $US2.17 billion

