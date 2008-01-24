Campaign Spending 2008: The Web Gets Zilch

Clinton, Obama, McCain and everyone else campaigning for election this year will spend a record amount on advertising. And almost none of it will go to the Web, says a new study from Borrell Associates.

Borrell, via MediaPost, says that campaigns will spend a record $5 billion on ads this year, and that just $20 million of that will be spent online; half of the spending will go to search. That’s the most pessimistic prediction about online campaign spending we’ve seen (last week Lehman predicted the Web would get about $100 million out of a $3 billion pie), but it’s consistent with what we’ve repeatedly heard: For all the talk about Facebook, MySpace and YouTube, political pros still aren’t ready to commit real dollars to the Web.

That said, online advertising may still benefit from election: As SAI’s Michael Learmonth has explained, ad buyers are expecting that much of the TV inventory they’d like to get will be snapped up by the campaigns, forcing them to migrate to the Web.



