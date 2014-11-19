Campaign Monitor Has Just Bought An Online Survey Company Founded By Two Former Salesforce Execs

Campaign Monitor Founders Ben Richardson (far left) and David Greiner (far right) with the GetFeedback team in Sydney. Image: Supplied.

Campaign Monitor has taken further steps in its global expansion, acquiring online survey company GetFeedback and opening a US-based headquarters in San Francisco.

Launched by former Salesforce execs Kraig Swensrud and Sean Whiteley, Campaign Monitor founders Ben Richardson and Dave Greiner stumbled across the startup after receiving a survey from the Association of Surfing Professionals which the company had designed.

Once Richardson realised it wasn’t an invitation asking him to join the the pro tour, Greiner said they noted the design and functionality built into the feedback form.

“Instead of taking a survey we instantly dived into how did they make this, who designed this, what’s the story behind this?,” Greiner said, adding at the time Campaign Monitor was looking at developing a similar product.

“The conversations started from there,” he said, adding the deal was a little “serendipitous” because just when conversations were starting Campaign Monitor’s new CEO Alex Bard, former VP of Salesforce, had just joined the company.

“They had a personal relationship as well which has definitely made this process a lot easier and got everyone excited about the possibility of working together,” Greiner said.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed however Swensrud will head up marketing from the company’s new US office.

“That’s the cherry on top,” Greiner said. “We get an amazing team but we’re certainly very excited about Kraig’s background. We’re obviously growing quickly and looking at accelerating that growth over the next couple of years and the marketing strategy is playing an important part in that.”

Whiteley also held a senior role at Salesforce looking after small businesses at the company and has a lot of experience in product development, Greiner said.

But they’re not building a mini-Salesforce, Greiner assured Business Insider.

“I don’t want to get to ahead of myself,” he said, adding, “We’re definitely broadening the product base.”

GetFeedback’s online survey technology allows organisations to collect customer feedback by creating branded, mobile-ready surveys. The acquisition will accelerate Campaign Monitor’s growth in the $5 billion market for email marketing and online survey software.

GetFeedback survey.

“Providing integrated surveys is probably the number one or number two request we get from our customers,” Greiner said.

“There’s a huge product need there and providing a way to send these surveys is by far the number one need GetFeedback get.

“There’s a whole lot of product synergy there as well.”

Campaign Monitor has had a big year, receiving $250 million in investment from Insight Venture Partners, surpassing the 120,000 customer milestone and expanding its leadership team.

“I am thrilled to be teaming up again with Alex and the incredible folks at Campaign Monitor,” Swensrud said. “By joining forces, we have a unique opportunity to create a world-class integrated product offering that will supercharge Campaign Monitor’s growth in this multi-billion dollar industry.”

