‘Camp Rock’ director shares 17 things fans probably never knew about the iconic Disney movie

Taylor Lautner auditioned for the role of Shane Gray.

After starring in “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl” (2005) and “Cheaper by the Dozen 2” (2005), Taylor Lautner auditioned for the leading role in the Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM).

“Taylor Lautner did audition, and we liked him a lot,” director Matthew Diamond said. “I think we kind of said he wasn’t exactly right for the part.”

The director said that they could “tell how talented he was” but he wasn’t “quite Shane Gray enough.”

“I remember thinking he’s really good-looking and quite charismatic,” Diamond added.

Even though Lautner didn’t get the “Camp Rock” gig, he ended up landing his iconic role as Jacob Black in “Twilight” (2008), which came out the same year.