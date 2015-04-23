Camp Gallipoli's Anzac Day event is a casualty of Sydney's bad weather

ANZAC Day commemorations. Photo: Getty Images

Organisers of the Sydney Camp Gallipoli event have announced its overnight Anzac Day event has been postponed and will most likely be cancelled.

As a result of severe weather conditions the Sydney Camp Gallipoli event has been postponed. Please see http://t.co/3qGUB5KUiE for more info — Camp Gallipoli (@CampGallipoli) April 22, 2015

The commemorative centenary ANZAC event was scheduled to be held from April 24-25 at Centennial Park, with attendees spending the night sleeping under the stars in swags.

A number of similar events were planned in other capital cities and received funding from the federal government. The Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Auckland events are still scheduled to go ahead.

The overnight event was to have included a concert by Mahalia Barnes and Jon Stevens, plus appearances from several sportspeople, as well as Russell Crowe’s war movie, The Water Diviner.

While Camp Gallipoli is donating profits to a range of returned services organisations and is endorsed by the Dept of Veterans Affairs, last week DVA minister Michael Ronaldson deemed three pieces of the Camp Gallipoli product range – a stubby holder, hoodie and beanie – being sold in Target as “inappropriate” and they were withdrawn from sale.

