An artist made people 'disappear' into China's smog

A Chinese artist made seven models disappear into the woods.

Artist Liu Bolin, known as the “Human Chameleon” for making people completely blend into their surroundings,

did it to show the urgency of China’s air pollution problem.

For his latest project, he painted models to blend in with Beijing’s smoggy air.

Last week, Beijing issued its second “red alert” ever for air pollution. Schools closed amid the hazardous conditions, and over 2.5 million cars were taken off the road. Before this month, Beijing had never issued a “red alert” for pollution. In December alone, they have announced two.

“[My work] is at a critical point. Among various factors, I think it is a reflection of Chinese people’s current living situation,” said Bolin.

A recent study found that Chinese air pollution contributes to the deaths of 1.6 million people a year.

Story by Jeremy Dreyfuss and Julie Zeveloff, and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

