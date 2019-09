Here’s an MLS goal of the year candidate from Camilo of the Vancouver Whitecaps to tie the game 2-2 against the Portland Timbers last night.

He hit a cross first time on a scissor kick volley with his body parallel to the ground.

Here’s the GIF. Full video below.

Amazing:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.