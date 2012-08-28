HOUSE OF THE DAY: The $18 Million Malibu Mansion Being Sold By 'Real Housewives' Star Camille Grammer

Meredith Galante
camille grammer $17.9 million malibu home

Photo: Coldwell Banker Previews

“Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star Camille Grammer has listed her grand Malibu mansion for $17.95 million, according to celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker.The nine-bedroom, 12-bathroom home sits on 4.75 acres of land.

Camille Grammer is third ex-wife of sitcom star Kelsey Grammer. As Trulia points out, the couple owned the home through a trust and since their divorce settlement is sealed, it’s unclear whose name is actually on the title.

The gated home has ocean views and a five-car garage.

Welcome to Serra Road in Malibu.

Camille and Kelsey Grammer purchased the home in 1998 for $4.5 million.

The main mansion was designed in 1969.

The home spans 6,645 square feet.

The home-theatre was engineered by Creston, a home electronics company.

The den has wood-paneled walls.

The kitchen was designed by Wolfgang Puck.

While soaking in the bathtub, take in the great view.

The outside of the home is the real selling point.

The courtyard would make a lovely place for lunch.

There's a free-form swimming pool.

The tennis court is lit, so you can play at night.

The property has a guest house.

The home also features a riding ring and a nine-stall barn.

There's a lily pond on the nearly 5-acre property.

Imagine taking serene walks around your new home.

This estate was crafted for entertaining.

This is the perfect spot to host large dinner parties.

Check out some another celebrity home.

DON'T MISS: Jackie Gleason's Old Miami Beach Pad With An Indoor Fountain Returns To Market At $2.4 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.