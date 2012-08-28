HOUSE OF THE DAY: The $18 Million Malibu Mansion Being Sold By 'Real Housewives' Star Camille Grammer

Photo: Coldwell Banker Previews

“Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star Camille Grammer has listed her grand Malibu mansion for $17.95 million, according to celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker.The nine-bedroom, 12-bathroom home sits on 4.75 acres of land.



Camille Grammer is third ex-wife of sitcom star Kelsey Grammer. As Trulia points out, the couple owned the home through a trust and since their divorce settlement is sealed, it’s unclear whose name is actually on the title.

The gated home has ocean views and a five-car garage.

