MO' PROBLEMS, MO' MONEY: 6 "Real Housewives" Who Turned Catfights Into Cash

Stars of Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchises — the Miami show returns tonight — aren’t exactly known for turning their celebrity into profits and professional gain.



Usually, the headlines revolve more around party crashing and weave grabbing.

That’s not to say that they don’t try. You’d be hard-pressed to find a housewife who hasn’t tried to launch her own line of clothing or underwear or chunky wrist cuffs (that last one was Lynn from Orange County).

But only a few have managed to actually make money or simply score further opportunities from the show. We’re not saying these are the smartest gals on the network — some of them are just bigmouthed impresarios who somersaulted straight into more reality television.

Nevertheless, they’re paying the bills — unlike Teresa Giudice from New Jersey.

Nene Leakes Leakes, the drama queen of 'Atlanta' -- and that's a real achievement -- was born to play the reality game. She was rewarded for her never-boring performances with a spot on NBC's upcoming season of 'The Apprentice,' where her feud with Star Jones is already the biggest news out of the show. Ramona Singer Say what you will about this 'New York' subject's crazy-eyed conniptions. Selections from her HSN jewelry line routinely sell out, and she's also got a skincare collection. Kim Zolciak The Atlanta franchise's buxom blonde endured a lot of mockery for her dance single, 'Tardy For the Party.' But Zolciak had the last laugh -- the song took on a campy fan base and rose as far as #4 on the iTunes chart. Camille Grammer Kelsey Grammer's ex-wife is unravelling the theory that how well you come off on the show has any correlation to the gigs you get afterwards. She was the villain of 'Beverly Hills' season, but she scored a gig at CNN doing red-carpet coverage at this weekend's Academy Awards. And she'll appear on the season finale of CBS's '$#*! My Dad Says.' Caroline Manzo Manzo's situation is a little different -- she had a real, live, concrete business before coming on the 'New Jersey' series. So Manzo benefited right from the beginning -- her family's wedding venue 'The Brownstone' enjoyed copious free press. But it looks like reality television may soon become a family affair -- Manzo's two sons recently moved to Hoboken, NJ and are rumoured to be getting their own show. Bethenny Frankel Frankel is probably the biggest winner out of all the housewives combined. While on the show, the 'New York' star managed to start a tequila line, write cookbooks and become a motivational diet and fitness speaker -- all under the auspices of her Skinnygirl brand. And then she made the move that truly signifies 'Housewives' success -- she left the show. Her new solo reality series on Bravo, 'Bethenny Ever After,' premieres Feb. 28. That's what Bravo's finest are up to -- now see what some famous NBC faces are doing next. Click here to see what 'FNL' alums have coming up next >>

