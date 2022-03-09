Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, came face-to-face with the actress who played her on ‘The Crown’

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in conversation with Emerald Fennell. Arthur Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Image

The Duchess of Cornwall met “The Crown” star Emerald Fennell on Tuesday.

The actress played a young Camilla on seasons three and four of the Netflix series.

Camilla joked about Fennell being her “fictional alter-ego.”

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall met Emerald Fennell, the actress who played her on Netflix’s royal drama series “The Crown.”

The duchess spoke with Fennell at a reception to mark International Women’s Day at her royal residence, Clarence House, on Tuesday, People reports. The women were photographed chatting together at the event.

While neither Camilla nor Fennell divulged what they discussed, both joked about the interaction.

In a video shared to Instagram by journalist Victoria Murphy, Camilla joked about her “fictional alter ego” during a speech at the reception.

“For me, it’s very reassuring to know that if I should fall off my perch at any moment, my fictional alter ego is here to take over,” Camilla said. “So, Emerald — be prepared!”

A post shared by Victoria Murphy (@byqueenvic)

Speaking to journalist Georgie Prodromou, Fennell joked that she was nervous that “I might be thrown in the Tower.”

“She’s been in the spotlight for a long time, and has always weathered it with a lot of grace and humor,” Fennell said in a video shared to Twitter by Prodromou.

Fennell played a young Duchess of Cornwall during the third and fourth seasons of “The Crown.” The fourth season, which aired on Netflix in November 2020, received mixed reactions for its portrayal of Charles and Camilla’s affair, something that the Prince of Wales admitted to in real life. The royal spoke about his separation from Diana in a 1994 interview, saying he had remained faithful until the relationship “became irretrievably broken down, us both having tried.”

Camilla has never publicly shared her thoughts on the series or whether she has watched it. The duchess’ facialist, Deborah Mitchell, previously told Insider that the negative press Camilla received due to the show didn’t bother her.

“I can’t say what she’s told me, as that’s breaching confidence,” Mitchell said. “But I can say when people do say negative things, she understands that their perception might be very different. She can only be the way she is, and the words can only come out of her mouth kindly.”