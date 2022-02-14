Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall tests positive for COVID-19 days after Prince Charles

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, multiple outlets said, citing Clarence House.
The news comes days after Prince Charles tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time and was also self-isolating. He reportedly met with the Queen shortly before testing positive.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
Prince Charles, who tested positive for COVID-19, recently met with the Queen: reports