Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall tests positive for COVID-19 days after Prince Charles

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, multiple outlets said, citing Clarence House.

The news comes days after Prince Charles tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time and was also self-isolating. He reportedly met with the Queen shortly before testing positive.

