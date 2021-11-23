Camila Cabello goes for bold mint green hair after Shawn Mendes breakup

Camila Cabello attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Camila Cabello debuted mint green hair on Instagram days after her breakup with Shawn Mendes.

In the photos, she also wore mint green eyeshadow and nails, along with a matching outfit.

“I clean up ok,” Cabello captioned the Instagram photos.

Camila Cabello showed off a striking new hairstyle after her recent breakup.

Following the November 15 Instagram announcement of her split with fellow singer Shawn Mendes, 23, Cabello, 24, suddenly emerged on the social media platform with a daring new look, departing from her long brown locks.

On November 21 the former Fifth Harmony star uploaded two Instagram photos of herself with mint green hair, decked out in a matching dress, glittery eyeshadow, and nails.

In the photos, Cabello’s hair is pulled into an updo, while several strands of hair sweep her face.

“I clean up ok,” Cabello wrote as the photo’s caption.

Cabello’s hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos also posted a video of the singer’s new look on Instagram, captioning the post, “CA MINT A.”

Cabello and Mendes initially met in 2014 and began dating in July 2019. The two have also recorded two songs together, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” and the hit “Senorita.”

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes at Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021. NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

In their last public appearance together, the pair performed at Global Citizen Live in New York City on September 25, with Cabello sporting a blue, red, and orange psychedelic-like outfit with a matching corset, bold orange eyeshadow, and long wavy brown hair.

Cabello and Mendes announced the end of their two-year relationship with a joint statement that was shared on each of their Instagram Stories.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the statement said.

The statement also thanked their fans for support and shared that the two will “continue to be best friends.”

