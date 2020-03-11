Camila Cabello says she wants to make more music with Shawn Mendes but being in love is 'exhausting': 'We can't even go to the studio'

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Camila Cabello, foreground, and Shawn Mendes perform ‘Senorita’ at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Camila Cabello said she’d like to create more music with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes but admitted that being in love is so “exhausting” that it makes it difficult to make it to the studio.

The 23-year-old singer spoke about the relationship during an interview with Capital FM on Thursday following the 2020 Globe Awards.

When asked if Cabello will release more music with Mendes, she said, “I want more, we want more, but honestly, we’re being in our 20s,” adding, “Being in love is exhausting, it takes it out of you.”

She continued, “We can’t even go to the studio. We’re trying to calm down.”

Camila Cabello shared that she’d like to release more music with Shawn Mendes, her boyfriend of eight months, but divulged that their love has gotten in the way.

During an interview with Capital FM after winning the best female award at the 2020 Globe Awards on Thursday, the 23-year-old was asked whether or not she and the 21-year-old “Mercy” singer would release another collaboration following their steamy 2019 duet “Señorita.”

When the reporter jokingly asked if the couple was too busy in other ways, the singer responded, “No, no. I meant emotionally. Dang it.”

The singer recently performed“Havana” and “My Oh My” at the 2020 Globe Awards.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqccfANvNLE?start=190

Despite not making it to the studio lately, the pair has been seen spending time together. They most recently celebrated Cabello’s 23rd birthday at her “Cinderella”-themed birthday party at The Blackpool Tower in England along with her costars from the “Cinderella” reboot.

I’m the person yelling “Be careful pf her hand!” LOL Shawn helping Camila cut her birthday cake ???? pic.twitter.com/IB1wgiazHf — Shawn Mendes Updates (@DailyMendesLife) March 3, 2020

The artists have known each other since 2014 and started dating in July 2019. They released their first song together, “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in November 2015 after meeting backstage at a Taylor Swift concert.

“We were just backstage hanging out,” Mendes said during an interview with Rolling Stone, continuing, “I pulled out my guitar and we were just messing around, not really thinking about writing a song.”

Cabello added, “I am very lucky that we wrote the song because I also got a really good friendship out of that.”

Their next duet, “Señorita,” arrived in June 2019, just one month before the pair began officially dating.

And although it took years of friendship, separate relationships, and two song collaborations for the couple to become romantically involved with each other, Cabello told Rolling Stone that she had feelings for Mendes from the time they recorded “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015.

“I really bonded with him as more than a friend. I think he did, too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career,” she said. “I don’t think we knew what to do with those feelings. It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren’t together.”

