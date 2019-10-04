Camila Cabello says she 'really, really' loves Shawn Mendes in new interview

- Camila Cabello opened up about her relationship with Shawn Mendes while appearing on Thursday’s episode of British radio show “Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.”
- Co-host Vick Hope asked the “Havana” singer why she and Mendes decided to team up for their hit song, “Senorita.”
- “It was so fun. We’ve been friends for a really long time and there was a period where we didn’t hang out as much just because we were both busy,” Cabello said.
- “This song was really fun ’cause we got to just hang out again like we did on the song we did before, ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ which is when we got really close,” she added.
- Kemp noted that Cabello seemed “happy at the moment” with Mendes and asked her if that was the case.
- “Yeah, we’re pretty happy. I really, really love him a lot,” she responded.
- Watch the video below.
I'm not crying at what @Camila_Cabello just said… There's dust in my eyes.
Love-shaped dust. ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/NJ0myublSx
— Capital (@CapitalOfficial) October 3, 2019
