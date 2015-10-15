Lawmakers are trying to find out why Kids Company handed out shoes worth £150

Getty Camila Batmanghelidjh attends the Women Of The Year lunch at InterContinental Park Lane Hotel on October 13, 2014 in London, England.

A panel of UK lawmakers is trying to work out why Kids Company, the British charity that helped poor and abused children, handed out shoes to kids worth £150 ($US230).

They’re not getting very far. Former chief executive Camila Batmanghelidjh denied the accusation that her charity was “servicing clients where the need did not exist.”

An MP accused her of replying with “a non-stop spiel of psychobabble” and a “torrent of words but no answer,” at the hearing in London on Thursday.

Funding for Kids Company was yanked after a report of a child abuse investigation by Scotland Yard and concerns from the UK government about the way it was run, which led to £3 million ($US4.7 million) being withdrawn from a private donor.

Kids Company had received £37 million ($US57 million) in government grants since 2005, before it collapsed in August. It also employed 650 people.

To get to the bottom of how the charity spent its money, Kids Company has been asked to hand over all of its 33,000 records of children the charity helped in London, Liverpool and Bristol.

So far, it’s only provided about 1,600 files to Southwark social services. Alan Yentob, chairman of the charity’s trustees, said data protection issues are stopping it from making all of them available. Apparently 18,000 are in “secure storage,” while the rest are on a computer database.

“My only regret is we tried to look after too many children and do too much,” Yentob said.

The hearing is continuing.

