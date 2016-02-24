This lawyer says Michael Gove is correct about Cameron's EU deal not being legally binding

Jeremy Wilson

A professor of EU law says that Michael Gove is pretty much right to say that David Cameron’s renegotiation package isn’t legally binding. Writing for independent fact-checking organisation Full Fact, Steve Peers, who is a professor of EU law and human rights law at the University of Essex, explains that while Cameron’s EU deal might be legally binding under international law, this isn’t the case under EU law.

Here is a handy chart Full Fact made to explain things.

Full FactScreenshot/fullfact.org

What Peers is saying is that six of the seven parts of the EU renegotiation are at risk of being overturned by an EU court.

Legal commentator David Allen Green, who claims to be neutral on the EU referendum, also largely agrees with Peers. He says that each part of the EU deal needs to be put into effect before they can become law and some of them are at a high risk of not being put into effect.

NOW WATCH: Cruz: Trump would nuke Denmark

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.