DAVID CAMERON RESIGNS, NEW LEADER IN 'OCTOBER'

Picture: Getty

UK Prime Minister David Cameron announced he will resign.

Cameron said the UK needs “fresh leadership.”

“We should have a new prime minister in place by the Conservative party conference in October.”

Cameron spoke in London at 8:25 a.m. UK time on Friday.

“The British people have voted to leave the European Union and their will must be respected,” Cameron said.

“I will do everything I can to steady the ship over the coming weeks, but I do not think it would be right for me to try to be the captain that steers our country to its next destination.”

“I love this country and feel honoured to have served it,” Cameron said.

Sky News tweeted a video of the speech:

Watch: David Cameron fights back the tears as he announces his resignation https://t.co/N7H5RGRl0p

— Sky News (@SkyNews) June 24, 2016

Britons voted on whether the UK should “Remain” or “Leave” the 28-nation bloc on Thursday, June 23, and results were counted overnight.

The final results show 51.9% voted to leave the EU versus 48.1% that voted for Britain to stay within the EU. That’s 17,410,742 votes for Leave and 16,141,241 votes for Remain.

The total turnout was 72.2% out of 46,499,537 people that were entitled to take part in the vote. This is a record number for a UK poll.

