Cameron And Sarkozy Given Heroes' Welcome In Libya

David Cameron and Nicolas Sarkozy were given a warm reception when they became the most senior Western officials to visit Libya since Muammar Gaddafi was ousted, reports the BBC.The two leaders, whose countries were at the forefront of Nato’s liberation campaign against Libya’s former ruler, pledged that Nato’s support would be offered to the country’s National Transitional Council for “as long as is necessary.”



Cameron also said that he would push for a UN Security Council resolution to unfreeze up Libyan assets, $19 billion of which are held in the UK alone, reports the Telegraph. Cameron also said he would return $950 million in recently unfrozen Libyan assets to the NTC as soon as possible.

The two leaders also promised to keep on Gaddafi’s trail and bring the former ruler to justice, saying that he has no part to play in the future of this country.

“Anyone who thinks Gaddafi has any role should forget it,” said Sarkozy.

Cameron added, “This is not over. We will help you find Gaddafi and bring him to justice. There are still parts of Libya under Gaddafi’s control. Gaddafi is still at large and we must make sure this work is completed.”

