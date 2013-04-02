Victoria's Secret Angel Says She 'Has To Feel Guilty' About Her Privilege

Victoria’s Secret model Cameron Russell impressed the world with her insightful TED talk late last year.



Russell, who has appeared in countless magazine spreads, credited her success to “winning the genetic lottery.”

In an interview on Nightline, Russell described why she “has to feel guilty” about the privilege she enjoys as a model.

Russell said that her guilt stems from promoting an ideal that is unattainable to most women.

But that doesn’t mean she plans to quit modelling:

“I don’t think fashion is evil…I think some people definitely got at that issue when they said, ‘You still work in this industry, and you still promote a skinny white beauty ideal.’ I say, ‘Yeah that’s true and that’s unfortunate.’ I hope that the benefits outweigh the costs.”

Here are a couple of the photos that Russell shared in her TED talk comparing modelling to personal snapshots:

