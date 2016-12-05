This picture sums up the political chaos of 2016 perfectly

2016 has been a crazy year.

Nowhere is this more true than in the massive political upheaval we have seen in numerous countries around the world, but particularly here in the West.

The picture above was taken by White House official photographer Pete Souza during a trip to Hanover, Germany on April 25 2016, seven months and one week ago. It pretty much sums up how totally mad 2016 has been for politics.

As you can see, it depicts David Cameron, Barack Obama, Angela Merkel, Francois Hollande, and Matteo Renzi — the leaders of the UK, USA, Germany, France, and Italy respectively.

Only one politician can legitimately say that they are still standing, just over half a year after this picture was taken:

