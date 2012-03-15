A Look At The Brits Dining With Obama And Cameron Tonight

Photo: Getty / Gregory Shamus
There’s been a lot of hubbub about the UK-US dinner at the Whitehouse tonight — David Cameron is the head of the government, not the head of the state, so is it a “state dinner” or an “official dinner”? No one seems to know.But who is actually going?
The official list isn’t out yet but let’s take a look at who we’re hearing has been selected to represent the British in the USA.
The British folk rock band have recently had a fair amount of success in the States.
Nicolas Watt of the Guardian suggests this might be a Samantha Cameron choice.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.