A Look At The Brits Dining With Obama And Cameron Tonight

Adam Taylor
Obama Cameron

Photo: Getty / Gregory Shamus

There’s been a lot of hubbub about the UK-US dinner at the Whitehouse tonight — David Cameron is the head of the government, not the head of the state, so is it a “state dinner” or an “official dinner”? No one seems to know.But who is actually going?

The official list isn’t out yet but let’s take a look at who we’re hearing has been selected to represent the British in the USA.

Damian Lewis

Sir Jony Ive

The Apple design supremo is perhaps one of the most influential Brits working in America.

Mumford and Sons

The British folk rock band have recently had a fair amount of success in the States.

Nicolas Watt of the Guardian suggests this might be a Samantha Cameron choice.

Hugh Bonneville

Bonneville plays the Earl of Grantham in the popular television show Downton Abbey.

Rory McIlroy

The golf superstar has tweeted that he was attending.

