British Prime Minister Says He Will Investigate Whether Murdoch Hacked Targeted 9/11 Victims

British Prime Minister David Cameron is currently taking questions from British lawmakers in the House of Commons regarding the Rupert Murdoch hacking scandal.



You can watch live here.

Cameron just told Tom Watson, Labour MP, and a vocal critic of the scandal, that he will look into whether 9/11 victims were targeted.

The UK’s Daily Mirror reported on Monday that a New York police detective had come forward saying he was approached by NOTW reporters and offered money if he would hack into 9/11 victims voicemails.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.