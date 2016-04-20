David Cameron just linked Sadiq Khan to an ISIS supporter

Prime Minister David Cameron used Prime Minister’s Questions to launch an attack on Labour’s London Mayoral candidate Sadiq Khan.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Cameron questioned why Khan had repeatedly shared a platform with Muslim extremist Sulaiman Ghani. Labour MPs shouted out “racist” as Cameron spoke.

It’s not the first time that the Tories have linked Khan with extremists. In April, Conservative Mayoral Candidate Zac Goldsmith said in a speech that Khan had “given platforms, oxygen and even cover — over and over and over again — to those who seek to do our police and capital harm.”

Here’s what Cameron said at PMQs, the added emphasis is ours.

If we are going to condemn not just violent extremism, but also the extremism that seeks to justify violence in any way, it is very important that we do not back these people and we do not appear on platforms with them — and I have to say, I am concerned that Labour’s Candidate as Mayor of London, who has appeared again and again and again… [interrupted by loud shouting] The leader of the Labour party is saying “disgraceful” let me tell him, so, Sulaiman Ghani, the Honourable Member for Tooting has appeared on a platform with him nine times. This man supports IS. He even shared a platform…well Mr Speaker, I think they are shouting down this point because they don’t want to hear the truth.

Khan doesn’t deny that he has shared platforms with Ghani in the past, but he told the Huffington Post earlier this month that Ghani said nasty things about him after he voted for same-sex marriage.

[He] said horrible things about me, publicly, and I was condemned in no uncertain terms by him and others and had a fatwa put out against me.

Khan’s campaign told Business Insider that the Tories are running a “nasty, dog-whistling campaign that is designed to divide London’s communities.” This is how Khan responded to Cameron on Twitter.

Disappointed PM has joined @ZacGoldsmith‘s divisive, dog-whistling campaign. I’ve fought extremism all my life #PMQs pic.twitter.com/tf0zKHZkTd

— Sadiq Khan MP (@SadiqKhan) April 20, 2016

The London Mayoral election will be held on May 5 and a recent poll showed that Khan had an eight-point lead over Goldsmith.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.