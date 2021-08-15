Cult followings in support of people accused of violent crimes are popping up across TikTok and other social media platforms

A cult following developed for Cameron Herrin on TikTok after he was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the death of a mother and daughter.

In 2018, Herrin struck and killed a mother and daughter with his car while partaking in an illegal street race.

Herrin was driving 100mph (161km/h) when he fatally hit 24-year-old Jessica Reisinger-Raubenolt and her 20-month-old daughter, Lillia while they were crossing the street in Tampa, Florida.

Herrin was given the 24-year sentence on April 8, 2021, but Fox News reported that the 24-year-old, who has two million followers on a TikTok account with no content, plans to appeal his sentence.

Since then, millions of TikTokers have been posting in support of his “freedom,” with the hashtag #justiceforcameron amassing over 26 million views. TikToks about Herrin have reached 2.2 billion views. One TikToker dubbed him “too cute” to be in prison.

As well as posting TikToks about Herrin, which usually involve footage of him crying or drinking water in court, Insider previously reported that several accounts dedicated to him have been made across Twitter and Instagram.

While Herrin’s mother told the Tampa Bay Times that she appreciated the support at first, she said that it has started becoming “scary.”

She said that people appear to have developed an “unhealthy obsession” with her son which has led to them sending letters to her, calling in the middle of the night, and even doxxing Herrin’s fiance — a practice whereby people’s private contact information and address are leaked online.