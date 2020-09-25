British fighter Cameron Else has signed with the UFC and will make his debut on Fight Island

Photos by MMA UK and Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Cameron Else will compete on Fight Island.

A British fighter called Cameron Else has been signed by the UFC and will make his debut on Fight Island, a source with knowledge of the fight told Insider.

Else has been handed a tough assignment, fighting top striker Kyler Phillips on October 3.

Though Britain’s top UFC fighter Darren Till lost a bloody decision to Robert Whittaker in July’s inaugural Fight Island festival, other UK athletes performed impeccably.

Tom Aspinall, Jack Shore, and Davey Grant recorded highlight-reel finishes earlier this summer, and Else will be looking to add his name to that mix next weekend.

Else has a pro record of seven wins (four knockouts and three submissions) against four losses, has a notable win over Paddy Pimblett, and has competed with firms including Cage Warriors, Bellator MMA, and Brave CF during his eight year career.

The 29-year-old trains at the world famous Jackson Wink MMA academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico â€” a gym which has nurtured the skills of former UFC champions Jon Jones and Holly Holm.

Else has been handed a tough assignment as he fights in the UFC for the first time on October 3 against Kyler Phillips, who is nicknamed “Matrix” and is renowned for his striking prowess.

The Fight Island festival takes place in a quarantined bubble on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and is already underway with the first of five events, UFC 253, taking place Saturday, September 26 inside the purpose-built Flash Forum.

Else competes on the second Fight Island event, a UFC Fight Night show next weekend headlined by his Jackson Wink gym-mate Holm, who is matched against Irene Aldana.

Davey Grant was the first fighter to win on Fight Island,doing so with a left hook knockout so horrific it left his opponent motionless on the canvas.

Jack Shore, an MMA star-in-the-making compared to Georges St.Pierre, continued his flawless run with a technically-adept submission finish.

And the 6-foot-6 heavyweight Tom Aspinall took Fight Island by storm when he bulldozed through his opponent, winning by knockout in 45 seconds.

