More Women Will Stop Directors' Wages Spiraling Out Of Control Says David Cameron

David Cameron has come up with a solution to curbing rising directors’ wages; put more women in the boardroom. The Guardian reports that Cameron expressed dismay at figures released today showing that the salaries of top executives had increased substantially over the past year.



The prime minister said that he believed companies should widen the circle of people considered for non-executive positions as a way of curbing such increases. In particular he wanted to increase the number of women in the top firms’ board rooms.

Cameron expressed annoyance this morning at the fact that the wages of top directors’ had risen by 49 per cent in the past year. Bloomberg reports that the leader called for companies to justify such pay increases and be transparent with their numbers. It was also reported that bonuses at the top director level rose by 23 per cent.

The rise comes at a time when British unemployment has hit a 17-year-high, with the country’s misery levels at their highest in two decades.

