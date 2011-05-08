CASTING CALL: Larry David Dons The Habit, "The Hobbit" Elfs Up, And Every Blonde In Hollywood Books A Role

Megan Angelo
akerman

It was a busy, busy week for the fair-haired maidens of Hollywood, thanks to baby book adaptations and Franklin Delano Roosevelt‘s adulterous affair.

Plus: more additions to “Rock of Ages” and “Three Stooges,” and Steven Spielberg‘s “Lincoln” finally starts casting.

And Joseph-Gordon Levitt will play Robert Todd Lincoln, the president's oldest son.

Kelly Preston snagged the role Lindsay Lohan wanted, playing Victoria Gotti (and her husband John Travolta will play her on-screen husband John Gotti).

Now check out another blonde actress who's laughing all the bank.

Here's why Kate Hudson dominates rom-rom roles >>

